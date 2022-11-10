Lionesses face Japan tomorrow with Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy playing

Lionesses face Japan tomorrow with Arsenal’s Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Mana Iwabuchi on the pitch By Michelle

England v Japan

Women’s International Friendly Game 7pm GMT, Friday 11 November 2022

Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain

Ahead of the game, check out some of the facts and stats courtesy of Opta…

England and Japan have met on eight previous occasions in all competitions, with the Lionesses avoiding defeat in seven of those clashes (W5 D2) and winning each of the last three in a row.

Japan’s only victory against England came back in July 2015 in the World Cup semi-final, winning 2-1 and progressing to the final in the process (lost 5-2 vs USA in the Final).

England have now played 24 matches under manager Sarina Wiegman and remain undefeated under the Dutchwoman (W21 D3) – scoring 120 goals (5 per game) and conceding just six (0.3 per game) in the process. The last side to defeat England were Canada in April 2021 when Hege Riise was in charge of the Lionesses.

England have won all six of their matches played outside of the United Kingdom under Sarina Wiegman by an aggregate score of 41-0.

Japan have gone unbeaten in each of their last 13 games in all competitions, since a 2-0 defeat to Iceland in November 2021 in a friendly match. Indeed, Japan have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three matches in a row.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead has scored 29 goals in all competitions for England, 12 more than any other member of the latest Lionesses’ squad. Indeed, Mead has been directly involved in 37 goals in 23 appearances under Sarina Wiegman (21 goals, 16 assists), 13 more than any other teammate.

There are four players in Japan's latest international squad that play in the Barclays Women's Super League (Mana Iwabuchi, Yui Hasegawa, Risa Shimizu and Honoka Hayashi), with Arsenal's Mana Iwabuchi making the most BWSL appearances amongst those four (25 apps, 3 goals, 2 assists).

