Lionesses to take on Brazil and Australia next month for great preparation ahead of Womens Work Cup

The English Womens team, the Womens Euros winners in the summer are hoping to emualate their success when they travel to Australia and New Zealand in the summer for the Womens World Cup, where they will certainly be among the top favourites.

Sarina Wiegman is yet to lose a game since taking over the Lionesses, and is making sure her team will be well prepared with two top games in April.

First of all they take on the South America Champions Brazil at Wembley on Thursday 6 April in front of a sell-out crowd, where Arsenal’s Rafaelle is the captain, and we should see Leah Williamson leading the England side in the first Women’s Finalissima (like the SuperCup), and then just 5 days later they welcome the Ausralian Matilda’s to Brentford in which should be another good test, with hopefully Gunners Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord lining up for the visitors.

Wiegman is looking forward to facing challenges from outside Europe. She told the Mirror: “We are always looking for different challenges and we are really happy to play two more strong non-European teams in Brazil and Australia in April. They will both be competitive at the World Cup, and Australia will give everything to impress because they are going into a home tournament with big expectations. They will want to show they are in good shape for the finals.

“We know Australia have players at the highest level, so for us, it is another opportunity to see where we stand in our preparation for the World Cup. It will also be very special to play them at Brentford as it was a great EURO stadium. We want to create more excitement for our fans as we prepare for what we hope will be another memorable summer.”

England also take on Belgium tomorrow in the Final of the Arnold Clark trophy, and if the Lionesses continue to remain unbeaten under Wiegman before going to the World Cup, then England should be feeling very confident indeed.



Michelle Maxwell

