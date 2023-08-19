Lionesses “We know how to win finals” as they face Spain in Women’s World Cup Final by Michelle

What a time to be a gunner! Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy and Alessia Russo are alongside their Lionesses teammates, set to play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final this coming Sunday.

After a brilliant run of results these past few weeks, England will play Spain in this year’s World Cup Final. There’s a belief that under Sarina Wiegman’s guidance, England could leave “down under” as World Champions.

Right-back Lucy Bronze believes the experience they gained after winning the Euros last year will come into play this Sunday. After the 3-1 win over Australia in the semi-final, she admitted, “We’re going up against a team I personally know very well.

“We know how to win finals. That’s something Spain doesn’t have that we have. That’s an experience not only I have but many of these England players have.

“I’m excited. I’m really good friends with a few of them, my teammates in Barcelona—myself and Keira [Walsh] know them very well.

“We’ve been speaking to them throughout the tournament, and even before the tournament started, we had a joke, saying, ‘We’ll see you in the final,’ and that’s come true.”

Yes, England has been flying in this year’s World Cup, but even so, they have battled many things, including missing top players like Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, and fulfilling the high expectations everyone had placed on them. Bronze acknowledges that the unity in the Lionesses camp has been key to achieving what they have and could achieve this weekend

“The strength of this team is we stick together; we’ve got an incredibly tight bond; we’ve got a tight-knit team,” the 31-year-old added.

“Winning the Euros gave us a huge amount of confidence, but we’ve suffered a few losses this year in terms of big players, a lot of noise on the outside, and it’s just pushed us closer together.

“Before the tournament, people had us down to get knocked out in the group or something, and now we’re in the final.”

England versus Spain is one big game. Amidst all the football this weekend, it is a must-watch match. I hope the Lionesses crown their time under Sarina Wiegman with a World Cup win!

Also, look out for Arsenal’s new signing, Laia Codina, who will be playing for Spain. Arsenal have reached a deal with Barcelona, to sign this young defender.

GO LIONESSES!

