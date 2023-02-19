Lionesses wear purple wristbands in support of Canada Women’s team & gender equality by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson and all England Women’s National Team (NWT) players are today wearing purple wristbands as they take on Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup, which is underway now at Coventry Arena. The Canadian NWT are in protest against the Canada Soccer Association (CSA) because of concerns over funding cuts and pay inequality.

The players are wearing purple wristbands to display their support the Canadian WNT players and for gender equality 💜 pic.twitter.com/0kcof9iNFW — Lionesses (@Lionesses) February 19, 2023

The whole Canada NWT, including Arsenal’s Sabrina D’Angelo, wore purple T-shirts with the phrase “enough is enough” in protest before their 2-0 loss to the USA in the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Florida this week. See full report below.

Latest: England 0-0 Italy – Walsh starts as hosts make nine changes. Wiegman’s side looking for second successive win in Arnold Clark Cup. Holders Lionesses beat South Korea 4-0 in opening game; Italy lost 2-1 to Belgium. Belgium take on South Korea at 18:15 GMT

Lionesses are looking good in the opening 20 minutes. C’mon the Lionesses! Go Leah!

Michelle Maxwell

