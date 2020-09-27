Lisa Evans hits hat-trick as Ladies destroy Tottenham in FA Cup

Arsenal ladies cruise to an emphatically uncomfortable win against their North London Rivals!

It is a game that means more, a game that sends out a message that whoever wins has bragging rights. The pride of North London is always at stake. And it was game on from kick off to the end of game!

Arsenal had a rather bright start showing great attacking threat as we would expect. The run out of the blocks saw Caitlyn Foord hit the crossbar early on but Tottenham confidently started to settle after 10 minutes. And even went in at the break 0-0.

The second half started as the first did, Arsenal being patient in the build up and Tottenham still maintaining their defensive structure, but after the tough moments where the girls just couldn’t find their rhythm, the game finally had a breakthrough which came on 72 minutes. And what a sublime finish it was by Jordan Nobbs who spotted the keeper off her line and did well to intercept the ball from Tottenham’s Neville, in which she then lobbed the keeper and broke the deadlock for 1-0 to the Arsenal! After a decade at Arsenal we know we can always count on Nobbs to get the team the breakthrough in some way or another!

But this game was like buses, you wait 72 minutes for a goal and two come at the same time near enough, barely a minute between goals, and Lisa Evans after an assist from Miedema, made it 2-0 after Tottenham took their eye off the ball!

Tottenham did surprisingly well to keep Arsenal out for 72 minutes but as we have seen previously, give Arsenal an inch and they will take a mile. 84 minutes and we had another lovely finish from Lisa Evans who made it 3-0 and Tottenham were pretty much down and out after that. Well they were done for at 2-0 and we did what we do best, suffocated play and got the breakthrough. It took Lisa Evans a whole 16 minutes to get her Hat-trick as Arsenal carved up the Tottenham defence with the assist from Beth Mead to make it 4-0 to the Gunners, and that’s how it ended.

Next up for Arsenal will be a tie against either Leicester City or Manchester City on Thursday in the Semi finals of the FA Cup. Here’s hoping for another emphatic but more comfortable win for our ladies against whoever we play in the week as let’s be honest the scoreline made it seem a lot more easier then what it was as Tottenham seemed more comfortable for 72 minutes and did well to keep Arsenal out and at bay.

But a 4-0 scoreline with quality goals from our ladies all within the space of 18 minutes turned the tie in our favour and will go through to the Semi-Final but they will definitely need to up their game if they are to get past Leicester or Manchester City in a more comfortable manner. Gooners ?

Shenel Osman