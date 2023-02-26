Lisandro Martinez says his toughest opponent has been Arsenal man

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has named Gabriel Jesus as the toughest opponent he has faced since moving to England.

The Argentinian was the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and United in the summer and the Gunners lost to the Red Devils.

He has been superb in the English top flight and is even nicknamed the butcher to show how ruthless he is on the pitch.

It seems no attacker in the competition gives him problems, but the Telegraph reveals that he considers Jesus as the toughest opponent he has faced since he moved to England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coming from someone who has been praised for his defending this season, this is a positive acknowledgement of Jesus.

The striker has missed all of the second half of the season so far through injury, but he was arguably Arsenal’s best attacker in the first half.

The Brazilian is working his way back to fitness and could be involved in an Arsenal game in April, which would be an added boost to the club.

Jesus is one of the best men in the current squad and his return could be the extra push the league leaders need to win the title.

