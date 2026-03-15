“Lit up the game” Shay Given joins in the praise for Dowman

Max Dowman received widespread praise after his outstanding contribution helped Arsenal defeat Everton in the Premier League last night. The young attacker came off the bench at a crucial moment and delivered a performance that changed the direction of the match.

Arsenal had struggled to break down a resilient Everton side for much of the contest. The visitors defended with determination and appeared capable of leaving the Emirates Stadium with a valuable point. The Gunners needed someone to inspire in the final stages, and Dowman rose to the occasion.

After entering the game, the teenager quickly made his presence felt. His energy and creativity posed new problems for Everton’s defence, and he soon played a decisive role in the breakthrough. Dowman delivered a dangerous ball into the penalty area that led to Arsenal’s opening goal, before later scoring the second himself deep into added time to seal the victory.

Given Applauds Dowman’s Performance

Former goalkeeper Shay Given was among those impressed by the teenager’s display. The pundit highlighted both Dowman’s composure and his ability to influence the match despite his young age.

Speaking via Premier League Productions, Given said, “16 years of age and he lit up the game when he came off the bench. Assisted the first goal, scored the second goal. A special night for him, one he’ll remember for the rest of his life. The future he’s going to have , to win a Premier League title, he could add, at 16 is unbelievable.”

His comments reflected the excitement surrounding Dowman’s potential and the impact he made during the match.

A Bright Future for Arsenal’s Young Star

Dowman’s performance has strengthened the belief that he could become one of Arsenal’s most important players in the future. The teenager displayed confidence and maturity beyond his years, performing with composure despite the pressure of the occasion.

Such a display suggests that he possesses the qualities required to succeed at the highest level. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shown a willingness to give young players opportunities, and Dowman’s impact may encourage further involvement in the coming matches.

If he continues to develop in the same manner, the young attacker could become an increasingly influential figure for the Gunners in the seasons ahead.