“Literally steamrolled” Paul Merson reacts to Arsenal’s win against Atletico Madrid

Paul Merson expressed his admiration for the way Arsenal overcame Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night, describing their performance as relentless and commanding. The Gunners faced a side widely recognised for their defensive strength, and while the final scoreline appeared comfortable, the match itself demanded significant effort and discipline from Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal entered the fixture aware that Atletico Madrid would pose a considerable challenge. The Spanish club, known for its tactical resilience and physical intensity, managed to frustrate Arsenal for much of the first half, maintaining its structure and denying clear goalscoring opportunities.

Arsenal’s Persistence Pays Off

The Gunners had to work tirelessly to break through Atletico’s compact defensive line. Their determination eventually told in the second half, when they produced an explosive display of attacking football, scoring four goals in quick succession. The turnaround reflected both their patience and their growing ability to adapt under pressure.

While the scoreline might suggest an easy victory, the match demanded a great deal of composure and tactical intelligence from Arsenal. They were made to wait for their chances, but when those opportunities came, they capitalised with ruthless efficiency. The victory over such an experienced European opponent will undoubtedly strengthen their confidence as they continue their campaign.

Merson Praises Arsenal’s Ruthlessness

As reported by Sky Sports, Paul Merson, who was analysing the game, praised Arsenal’s persistence and power after witnessing their remarkable second-half performance. He said, “If that Alvarez chance went in a couple of minutes into the second half, who knows – different game.

But you can’t take away from Arsenal, just kept going and going and steamrolled them in the end. Literally steamrolled.

I haven’t seen an Atletico team look like that for a long time. They looked lost, literally lost. They looked beaten up and were just well, well beaten.”

Merson’s comments underline the dominance Arsenal displayed once they found their rhythm. The Gunners’ ability to combine defensive control with clinical attacking play sent a clear message to their rivals in both the Champions League and the Premier League. Their resilience, intensity, and collective strength continue to mark them out as genuine contenders on every front.

