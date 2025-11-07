“Little bit more” Pundit compares Declan Rice to Ballon d’Or winner

There is no shortage of quality midfielders in the Premier League at present, with Rodri and Declan Rice often mentioned among the very best. Representing Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, both players play pivotal roles for two of the strongest sides in the competition, teams widely expected to challenge for the title again this season.

The success of these clubs is closely linked to the quality within their squads, particularly in midfield. Arsenal’s engine room is led by Rice, whose consistent performances have been central to the team’s progress. His influence has been so great that many supporters overlook the fact he remains the club’s most expensive signing. His presence has brought a new level of strength, organisation and composure to Arsenal’s play.

Jody Morris’s Comparison of Rodri and Rice

Manchester City, on the other hand, continue to rely heavily on Rodri’s brilliance. The Spaniard was rewarded for his exceptional form last season when he won the Ballon d’Or, a reflection of his vital contributions for both club and country. Although injuries have affected him since, he remains the heartbeat of City’s midfield, and when he plays, their chances of victory rise significantly.

Jody Morris recently compared the two midfielders and emphasised their different strengths. Speaking as reported by Metro Sports, he said, “For me, that type of midfielder, I think Rodri was the pinnacle when he won the Ballon d’Or. He hasn’t quite hit those levels [since] because of injury. I think he’s slightly different to Rice. I think Rice has a little bit more going forward.”

Influence and Playing Style

Morris’s assessment underlines the subtle contrasts between both players. Rodri excels in dictating tempo, maintaining control and shielding his defence, while Rice’s game is marked by energy, forward movement and leadership. Each midfielder brings distinct qualities to his team, and both continue to exemplify the modern Premier League standard for balance, intelligence and adaptability in the centre of the pitch.

