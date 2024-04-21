“Little magician.” Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star who keeps making an impact

Mikel Arteta has praised Leandro Trossard after the Belgian scored another important goal for Arsenal against Wolves.

Trossard has been a key player for the Gunners since he joined the club and his goals have been helping push Arsenal towards success.

The Gunners had him to thank for their 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich after he came off the bench to score the equaliser.

Trossard also opened the scoring for them against Wolves in their 2-0 win yesterday to continue proving how important he is to the club.

After the match, Arteta said, as quoted by Euro Sport:

“Trossard, great player. He’s a little magician.

“He can score on any surface and he’s a big threat; so composed, so cool, he can play in different positions. It’s just a joy to have him in the team.

“I think the timing of the first goal was really helpful as well. [I am ] really happy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been one of our most important players since he moved to the club and he keeps making his transfer a superb piece of business.

There are more important games to come, and hopefully, he will keep scoring important goals for us.

However, we are a big club and do not need to rely on just a player to help us achieve our goals, so others need to step up as well.

