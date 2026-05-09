“Live the moment” Arteta sends a message to Arsenal’s players and fans

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal players and supporters to enjoy the moment as the club edges closer to what could become one of the greatest seasons in its modern history. The Gunners have reached the Champions League final while also remaining at the top of the Premier League table with only three matches left to play.

Arsenal are now in a position where they could end a long wait for major honours on both the domestic and European stage. The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since 2004, and last appeared in a Champions League final in 2006, making the current campaign particularly significant for everyone connected to the club.

The players have already begun enjoying the rewards of their efforts after months of hard work and consistency throughout the season. Their celebrations following qualification for the Champions League final reflected the excitement and belief growing within the squad as they continue chasing history.

Arsenal Enter Crucial Stage Of Season

The next few matches are expected to define Arsenal’s season as they continue competing for both the Premier League and the Champions League trophies. Every remaining fixture carries enormous importance as the team attempts to maintain its momentum during the closing weeks of the campaign.

Arteta’s side have consistently demonstrated resilience, quality and determination throughout the season, qualities that have allowed them to remain at the top of the league table while also progressing deep into European competition.

The manager is determined to ensure his players remain fully focused despite the growing excitement surrounding the club. Arsenal know they must continue performing at the highest level if they are to turn their impressive season into one filled with silverware.

According to BBC Sport, Arteta has encouraged both his players and the supporters to remain present and appreciate the opportunity the club currently has.

Arteta Urges Squad To Stay Focused

Speaking about Arsenal’s position heading into the final weeks of the season, Arteta said: “We are closer and closer, and everything that we do now is going to matter to win it or not.

“Stay present, live the moment, prepare and show the same level of energy, hunger and desire that we have showed all season or more.”

The Arsenal manager’s comments underline the importance of maintaining concentration and intensity as the club attempts to complete a season that could become one of the most memorable in its history.