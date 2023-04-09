Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Emotions and inexperience cost us precious points

Than came for me a pivotal moment in the game when Xhaka wound up Trent, but it backfired as we immediately conceded afterwards. It’s just so painful that last season we did exactly the same thing when Arteta confronted Klopp and that got them going.

The second half started like the first ended, we give away a sloppy penalty and luck was on our side as Salah put it wide, but we failed to address the fact we lost control of the game.

It’s easy in hindsight, but Arteta made some key mistakes in failing to react to where the game is going. When we subbed Odegaard for Kiwior, I was sure we weren’t going to win even though it was 2:1. The message it sends is so wrong.

What really bothers me with Arteta is that personal bias towards some players costs us on the football pitch. If we wanted to solidify our defense we should’ve brought on Tierney for Zinchenko, but Mikel doesn’t like Kieran and Zinny made a mistake which gifted them an equaliser.

We could’ve brought on Jorginho for Xhaka and Vieira for Odegaard, just to assert more control in midfield, especially after they subbed off Fabinho. I am gutted that we give away silly goals in games we really should be winning. I don’t care if it’s Anfield and they beat City and United there, we had them and we should’ve won, but our inexperience showed up.

I think this draw gifts City the title. I know 8 games for us and 9 for them are left, but I really believe our only chance was beating everyone bar City. I look at their remaining fixtures and I don’t see where they drop points.

Maybe Everton if they are still in the relegation battle is the only one, but if that’s what you’re hoping for, you’re grasping for straws. It’s what City do, they always pick it up when it matters. They can go on a 15 game winning streak if they have to. It’s happens multiple times in recent seasons.

We always hold Losses at the Etihad, and seeing how we failed to beat such a poor Liverpool team, I can’t see us going there and taking the points.

The only positive I take from that fact is that we’ll have to go to City and actually get a result. It’s no longer a “free hit”. Last season we had one against Spurs and we capitulated afterwards. Hopefully we can actually show something, but I doubt it. And I’m not trying to be negative. I just don’t want to get my hopes up for nothing.