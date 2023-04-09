Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Emotions and inexperience cost us precious points

Emotion got the better of us by Konstantin Mitov
Well ladies and gentlemen, we let the occasion get to us and failed to win a game we truly should’ve. We had the perfect start, went 2:0 up and were cruising.
Than came for me a pivotal moment in the game when Xhaka wound up Trent, but it backfired as we immediately conceded afterwards. It’s just so painful that last season we did exactly the same thing when Arteta confronted Klopp and that got them going.
The second half started like the first ended, we give away a sloppy penalty and luck was on our side as Salah put it wide, but we failed to address the fact we lost control of the game.
It’s easy in hindsight, but Arteta made some key mistakes in failing to react to where the game is going. When we subbed Odegaard for Kiwior, I was sure we weren’t going to win even though it was 2:1. The message it sends is so wrong.
What really bothers me with Arteta is that personal bias towards some players costs us on the football pitch. If we wanted to solidify our defense we should’ve brought on Tierney for Zinchenko, but Mikel doesn’t like Kieran and Zinny made a mistake which gifted them an equaliser.
We could’ve brought on Jorginho for Xhaka and Vieira for Odegaard, just to assert more control in midfield, especially after they subbed off Fabinho. I am gutted that we give away silly goals in games we really should be winning. I don’t care if it’s Anfield and they beat City and United there, we had them and we should’ve won, but our inexperience showed up.
I think this draw gifts City the title. I know 8 games for us and 9 for them are left, but I really believe our only chance was beating everyone bar City. I look at their remaining fixtures and I don’t see where they drop points.
Maybe Everton if they are still in the relegation battle is the only one, but if that’s what you’re hoping for, you’re grasping for straws. It’s what City do, they always pick it up when it matters. They can go on a 15 game winning streak if they have to. It’s happens multiple times in recent seasons.
We always hold Losses at the Etihad, and seeing how we failed to beat such a poor Liverpool team, I can’t see us going there and taking the points.
The only positive I take from that fact is that we’ll have to go to City and actually get a result. It’s no longer a “free hit”. Last season we had one against Spurs and we capitulated afterwards. Hopefully we can actually show something, but I doubt it. And I’m not trying to be negative. I just don’t want to get my hopes up for nothing.
Konstantin
Very gutting ending but we’re still in it. Need a win against West Ham
Was never supposed to be easy which makes the title win so much sweeter!
A couple of years ago we were watching this level of games with city & Liverpool & we were nowhere near! Thank you, Mikel Arteta
We win all our matches we win the title. Tough run in but we can do it.
Hahaha you said “I think this draw gifts City the title”. If so then wait and see. Arsenal winning the EPL is destiny. Some of you just lack patience.
However, one thing I must tell Arteta is that he shouldn’t get carried away some players and how they’ve performed this season because if he does so next season they will be exposed beyond measure. Next they will be competing on all fronts so I know he’s smart to not continue with some players.
City will win the FA Cup and Man United will win the Europa league. City will also beat Bayern in the UCL first leg. Arsenal will win the EPL.
I believe u on this……… Dnt know about the rest but arsenal is winning the league even if its by 1 point. D journey is always gonna be tough but in d end victory is going to be ours
Yes the rest are all accurate. It will happen and you will remember. Destiny is why Arsenal are winning. In any other season City should’ve topped us a long time ago. I’ve had several visions of the Arsenal team and players. In the end Arsenal will win the league but it will be tense for the fans.
Well done to the boys! Liverpool fought for their lives at Anfield. Ramsdale what a game!
We displayed the quality of champions!
Liverpool gained a point, we lost two. That says it all!
Will 34 ever ever ever learn?…………
I guess it’s just his personality. He’ll never change. I think arteta should have pulled him after 60 min. Move zinchenko into midfield and bring on Tierney to protect the backline.
If we keep composure and win the next 2 matches against Hammers and Saints, we’ll be 9 points ahead of City when we face them, albeit they’ll have 2 games in hand. City game is not a must win but a must-not-lose.
It’s still in our hands.
In hind sight – What if – Basically we were pretty poor tonight. Ramsdale saved us. Still confident we will win the premiership 🙂
A Great draw because in truth we did not deserve it. Not under pressure, first 35 minutes we were imperious against a hapless Liverpool but once Xhaka produced one of his predictable brain farts, got the cowd going, Liverpool riled and turned the control in to slapdash, we floundered. Zinchenko, we cant say he struggled first 35 mins because we were leading but boy did he struggle after. Arteta failing to see it and failing to bring on Tierney until too late, was a mistake. Keeping Xhaka on for the second half was a mistake. We second half lost everything, shape, focus and the abilty to pass a ball. Substitutions were needed on 60 mins and were not forthcoming. Lucky draw from a position of strength was really really disappointing. I worry about us when we are under pressure but the bigger worry, today was it was caused by the players and the manager. I thought Partey was the best player on the pitch all game, closely followed by Ramsdale (who kept us in the game) a pity others couldn’t sort themselves out and play better second half. The second half was shocking!!!!!
Fair comment Reggie and I’d make a couple of points: a) Xhaka surprised me by reacting as I thought he’d outgrown that kind of thing. It certainly didn’t help. b) I agree that changing the personnel was ill timed but the plus point was we hung on by our finger tips for the point, whereas we could very easily have lost in bygone years
Agree Sue but we held on by luck not any type of skill, apart from a couple of great stops by Ramsdale. I still think we have the team to beat or draw city, i just think under pressure, we go from looking like the best in the league, to the worst. No team play as poor as us when we are holding on. I have always said, the players are there, i just dont see the way we play holding up under pressure. We bring it all on ourselves and lose our shape.
In a nutshell
Reggie, spot on fella.
On way back from Liverpool now and I missed the xhaka incident. Saw it kick off but was unsure what exactly happened. But it sounds like another Xhaka moment.
What really riled me was the midfield went to pieces when we scored the second. So I was flabbergasted that he bought on kiwior for Odegaard seeing that we were inviting more pressure instead of trying to find a win in midfield.
I’m absolutely gutted, 2 nil up at anfield and we absolutely blow it. When Jesus scored, I made the mistake of falling off the fence to actually believe… what a wally.
This journey back has reminded myself of travelling back from Newcastle last year😱
We need to get the 3 points at West ham next weekend and hope that $hity drop some before we see them.
Ffs… there for the taking😥
Yes WHAT WAS THAT??? bringing on a player who has hardly played at Anfield and someone who has only looked dodgy.
I think most of us would have taken the draw before the game. So I’m not feeling too bad about it. What does concern me though is the way in which we went from dominant to dominated. It was reminiscent of the out issues a few years ago. A team that could be rattled and beat into submission by an opponent who sensed our fear. That worries a little so i’m hoping to see a much more confident Arsenal at West Ham. A good win there will hopefully see us get things back on track. I’m not going to finger point at individuals and errors. All I can say is thank god for Ramsdale and some of the squad really need to show a better performance (and level head) next week.
Team lack of experience was one factor but in my opinion the substitutions should have been made earlier to bring more energy and calmness to arsenal play. We still have our destiny in our own hands so let’s push on.
The moment I saw the Liverpool squad for this match, I knew we won’t win. Gabriel was very poor, just like everyone else bar martinelli and Jesus. It’s not a foregone conclusion that we will lose to city, and that city will win the next 9 epl games. Its going to the wire.
Ramsdale saved us a point today, let’s mention his incredible performance today, magnificent!
All 4 fullbacks got absolutely roasted today from both teams. White had an off day, suspect defending, poor passing, and his unusual dull day hindered Saka in the attack.
Why oh why leave Zinchenko on that long? Such a poor defender was beaten so easily for the tying goal. Warning signs were there all day, waited too late to bring in Tierney.
Xhaka wasn’t lively and his biggest contribution was winding up Liverpool and the crowd at Anfield.
Was hoping to see Trossard replace Odegaard when we struggled in 2nd half, and thought Xhaka should have come off and move Zinchenko to CM or Jorginho come on.
Thought Gabriel CB did well, Partey best midfielder, Martinelli roasted TAA, and Gabriel looked caused problems for them up top.
A bit disappointed after going up by 2 and then falling off. I felt Arteta needed subs early in the 2nd half when Liverpool were overrunning us basically all 2nd half.
Feels like we lost 2 points. We have to win or draw at City, and need wins the rest of the way.
Pressure is on, let’s go fellas, heads up and let’s end this season at the top!
Just how i saw it Durand.
As said before the game holding was the weak link and proved it got exposed defensively Arsenal were very poor lucky to get away withthe draw think now City favourites with the fixtures but hopefully we go again and take it to the wire!
Thought there were far worse players out there than Holding, he was unfortunate with the penalty but did ok apart from that. He made one big mistake that wasn’t punished, others made far more and some were.
From where I was sitting I thought Zini, Xhaka and Saka were pretty non existent. Personally I thought Holding played pretty well.
We can Win 7 games and draw at City. The title is still ours to lose, today’s win would just confirm it but all is not lost. FYI, City can’t and won’t win all their remaining fixtures. We will at least draw with them.
Haha Mark so Holding played worse than White and Zinch no way. He also passed the ball superbly in the first half.
City will win the prem league this game will cost us just can’t give a 2 goal lead away and City have the more favourable fixtures plus we defend like we did today and City will destroy us!
Not that I am disagreeing with you Mark… but if your midfield and your left back offers no protection then your defense is usually overwhelmed.
Point and case is today. The second half All I did was count down the minutes, because it was coming…
I’m more gobsmacked that we didn’t lose?
The boys had a good game. The managers game management wasn’t great or was even poor. MO Salah had a field day helped by Zinny. Big Gab did very well marking Salah. Never thought Zinny will last 50 minutes. Tierney ought to have come on instead of Kiwior. Gorgino needed to have come on to support midfield and defense
I give MA 5/10
We took our foot off the pedal…after an impressive 35 minutes.
One midfielder (who shall remain nameless) lost his composure – his head – and invited Liverpool back into the game. Such a pity.
The substitutions didn’t help either – our achilles heel for years.
Still, happy for the one point courtesy of Ramsdale’s miracles on this easter sunday. Got to be more ruthless to win the title.
Get a grip all AFC supporters. I predicted this. We played 2 poor games against Liverpool and yet walked away with 4 points.
This could be a point gained rather than 2 lost especially when we only played well for 30 minutes out of 90 + injury time.
The way I look at it is 6 wins + 2 draws means we would be champions by 1 point. The 2 draws are against City and Newcastle away. Of course we have the difficult task of winning those 6 games. But City need to beat us at the Ethihad.
Chin up all Gunners.
A draw was one of two possible results. In the first half we were really cooking, but luck favoured Pool with a goal..
If the football gods allow we can suffice with a draw against City at the Etihad.. the boys can do it !! Holding
did alright apart from the penalty foul.He only needs more game time experience..
Konstantin back true to form 😡
Your last statement is where you made the most sense. City were favorites before we even kicked the ball in anger to begin the season. I would only be disappointed if we capitulate at this point. Tell me a team in Europe that has done better than us in their respective leagues this season, bar Napoli who plays in an inferior league.
The problem with most supporters is lack of objectivity and brutal honesty to remember they never envisioned we would be challenging for the title the season. If we win the league, it’s because we deserved it and had all the luck to prevail over this filthy City side. I hope the day of reckoning happens soon for City where their financial dishonesty will be exposed and they pay for their sins.
But I would warn here that negative fans will label this great season we’ve had as a failure if we fail to win the league. Every human with half a brain knows that City will continue to dominate the league with Pep and his assembled mercenaries at the reigns if something is not done quickly to stop them. It’s what he does best being the opportunist he is, give him the best side in the league and bottomless supply of cash and he win every league title that is up for grabs.
If City wins the league, then I feel it’s high time fans and the media opens up more conversation about their financial corruption. As far as I am concerned, this is not a competition, it is a farce we see every season where one team that should be languishing in the second tier of English football is deified as the epitome of club football and other prudent clubs are made to look like fools for upholding their integrity and doing the things the right way to save the future of the game.
I’m done commenting about City and their chances of winning the league as we all know how it will all end. Save your tears for another day Mr. Konstantin!!! It’s a waste of time hoping City drops point, instead we should be more interested in how their court case ends and hope the right judgment is made if they are found guilty.
Gutted for the 2 points dropped. We go again . Spot surely Tierney should have come on in earlier to double up the left wing.
Hopefully this is the point we win the league by. Remember City lost here. A shame Xhaka woke a subdued Anfield up- hopefully he makes amends at the Etihad. Still believing. Arsenal always do it the hard way but we will still do this. COYG. Thank you Mikel for making us compete again
So to surmise…
2 two nil up and we somehow cock it up.
Pretty simple, really.
Hey ho, London Stadium… here we come.
We will not beat City on the performance today our defending was shocking they will tear us apart if we repeat that!
Awww Mark… leave it.
City are overwhelming favourites and we are punching way above our weight…
So sit back and enjoy it… because I am and if it isn’t this season it may be next.
When was it the last time we said that we took 4 points off the scousers… because it was a long time since I last said it. 😉
It’s quite depressing reading some comments
We’ve blown the league
Players not good enough
We’re not good enough
MA not good enough
Please…..
6 points clear
Just gone to anfield and got a hard earned point
And regardless what pool have done this season they have been decent at home
The crowd are pretty special and our boys held on either by good fortune or bad finishing but we got the point
We still hold the points and not city so let them catch us
Some really fickle comments on here
8 to go and still up for grabs
Who would have taken that at the start of the season 🤔
Let’s not fall apart now…
Onwards and upwards
Massive point at Anfield, a place where the Citizens lost and where Man United was hammered and sent back to Old Trafford with tail firmly between legs.
It is for games like this I said Ilkay Gundogan should be brought in to tighten our grip on that big jug if we ever laid hands on it at the end of this campaign.
This game tells me Tierney will be sold at the end of this campaign also.
Now fans will understand my history of watching this fixture from behind my big chair.
No chance… we have Jorginho🤣