Liverpool add Arsenal midfielder-target to summer shortlist

Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer, a player strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

The French international was a long-running theme during the summer, with Jean Micheal-Aulas naming the Gunners as a keen party in pursuit of his signature, before Aouar and the club decided to extend their time together shortly before the transfer window closed.

Another summer of speculation is expected come the end of the season however, but Arsenal may not be the main team involved when push comes to shove.

Goal claims that the Reds to be eyeing one of Yves Bissouma,

Florian Neuhaus or Aouar as their main targets, with Gigi Wijnaldum linked with an exit with his contract set to end at the end of the term.

The Dutch midfielder has been linked with Barcelona in recent windows, although their recent financial situation hasn’t allowed them much movement in the transfer windows, but he and fellow international Memphis Depay could well make the same switch on free transfers this summer.

The emergence of Emile Smith Rowe, and the impressive loan of Martin Odegaard could well be reason to overlook Aouar come the summer however, although it remains to be seen if the Norwegian will be allowed to stay beyond his current loan deal.

Would Aouar be an upgrade on Odegaard?

