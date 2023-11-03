Liverpool agrees on a deal to beat Arsenal to Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal appears to have missed out on the signing of Andre after a battle with Liverpool for the Fluminense midfielder.

The Gunners have been actively seeking new players, and Andre had caught their attention following his failed move to Liverpool during the summer.

Andre is considered one of the top players in his position in the Brazilian top flight, and Liverpool had closely monitored him for months before making a summer approach.

However, the transfer window during that period was the halfway point of the Brazilian league season, and the midfielder was deemed unavailable for a transfer by his current club.

He has continued to perform well, and January offers an ideal opportunity to sell, as there will be a break in the Brazilian league schedule.

Arsenal was linked with a serious interest in securing his signature, and they have continued to track the midfielder.

Nonetheless, a report in The Sun suggests that Liverpool has already reached an agreement on personal terms with him and is likely to win the race for his signature.

It is expected that Liverpool will negotiate an agreement with his current club to facilitate his transfer to Anfield in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Andre is a top midfielder and Liverpool knows other clubs will come for his signature, which may have inspired the agreement.

However, until he signs a contract as their player, we can still add him to our group.

