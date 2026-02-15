Liverpool among the clubs challenging Arsenal for top talent

Kees Smit has emerged as a transfer target for several of Europe’s leading clubs, with Arsenal reportedly pursuing a move for the 20-year-old midfielder. The AZ Alkmaar player has developed steadily in recent seasons and is regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in the game.

Arsenal have consistently monitored emerging talent capable of strengthening their squad, and Smit appears to fit that profile. The club’s scouting network has tracked his progress closely over recent months, and he is now being linked with a potential move to the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta has demonstrated a willingness to trust young players, provided they show the required quality and mentality to contribute at the highest level.

Arsenal Assess Midfield Options

Arteta is expected to receive backing in the transfer market at the end of the current campaign, and Smit could be among the names under consideration. His development at AZ Alkmaar has attracted attention beyond the Netherlands, and Arsenal’s interest aligns with their strategy of recruiting players who can grow within the squad over time.

Strengthening the midfield may be a priority as the club looks to maintain competitiveness across competitions. Smit’s technical qualities and composure have marked him out as a player with the potential to adapt to elite football, should a transfer materialise. Arsenal will need to evaluate how he fits into their long-term plans while balancing immediate performance objectives.

European Rivals Enter the Frame

The pursuit, however, is unlikely to be straightforward. According to Team Talk, the youngster is also being followed by Liverpool and Real Madrid, two clubs with established reputations for securing top emerging talent. Their involvement is expected to intensify the competition for his signature.

The report suggests that Smit is likely to favour a move that offers greater opportunities for regular first-team football, a factor that could ultimately influence his decision. Arsenal, therefore, may need to present a compelling sporting vision to secure his commitment, as the coming months could prove decisive in determining his next destination.

