Liverpool and Arsenal break viewing record in their last match

Arsenal’s recent match against Liverpool on December 23rd has set viewing records in the United States. Both teams, the Gunners and the Reds, are emerging as contenders for the Premier League crown this season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal nearly clinched the league title last season and has remained competitive in the current campaign. Liverpool, after a challenging previous season, has rebounded and is actively competing for the title this year.

The match between these two top teams at the league’s forefront garnered significant attention and was watched by millions worldwide. According to a report in the Daily Mail, viewers in the United States tuned in through both traditional TV and streaming platforms, accumulating a total of 2.28 million views for that particular fixture.

This highlights the growing popularity of football as a key sport in the United States and underscores Arsenal’s significance and reach as a club on the global stage.

We have become one of the top English clubs again and will continue to break streaming numbers for our matches.

Our players have all had a good time in the last two terms and we expect them to continue showing great form as we chase another league title.

