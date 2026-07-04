Liverpool and Arsenal target could prefer to join the Gunners

Bradley Barcola is attracting interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, with both clubs keen to secure his signature during the current transfer window, as reported by Sports Illustrated. The Gunners are believed to hold a potential advantage in the race for the forward, with both sides monitoring his situation closely as they consider attacking reinforcements for the upcoming season.

Barcola is understood to be struggling for consistent game time in Paris, as he is not currently a regular starter ahead of other attacking options in the squad. This situation is expected to continue, which could influence his decision regarding a possible departure from the French capital. As a result, interest from England has intensified, with both clubs assessing the possibility of a deal should the opportunity arise.

Liverpool and Arsenal transfer battle

Liverpool are said to maintain a serious interest in the attacker, while Arsenal are also actively positioning themselves to make a move in this transfer window. Both clubs are expected to compete strongly for his signature as they look to strengthen their attacking depth ahead of the new season. The competition between the two sides is expected to continue throughout the window, with neither club prepared to withdraw at this stage.

The Frenchman is reportedly more inclined towards a move to Arsenal at present, with the appeal of living in London cited as a significant factor in his thinking. This preference could prove decisive if he decides to leave Paris, despite Liverpool’s ongoing efforts to persuade him otherwise. Both clubs, however, remain engaged in the pursuit and are expected to monitor developments closely.

PSG’s position on the future

Paris Saint-Germain are currently reluctant to sanction a sale of the attacker during this window. The club are intent on retaining him as part of their squad, which presents a significant obstacle for any potential move, regardless of interest from Premier League sides. Their stance means negotiations would be complex and potentially prolonged should talks advance further.