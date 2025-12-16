Liverpool and Chelsea get serious about beating Arsenal to Serie A star

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Kenan Yildiz, and the Gunners are keen to secure his signature before other clubs move for him. While Mikel Arteta focuses on ensuring the team performs effectively and continues to challenge for trophies, the board remains committed to strengthening his options with high-quality players. Several targets are reportedly under consideration, and transfer activity is expected to intensify from next month.

Yildiz as a prime target

Yildiz is currently one of the standout names on Arsenal’s radar. The Turkiye international has impressed at Juventus, where he is regarded as the poster boy and one of the club’s most reliable attacking players. His performances have clearly attracted attention, and the Gunners see him as a player capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Even if Arsenal were to secure the league title this season, squad changes are likely, as Arteta has shown a willingness to replace players to ensure competitiveness and maintain momentum. Yildiz could be open to a move abroad, eager to test himself in England’s top division, making him a particularly appealing prospect for Arsenal.

Competition for his signature

According to Tuttosport, Arsenal face significant competition for Yildiz’s signature. Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly intensifying their interest, recognising him as one of the finest players currently available on the market. This competition means Arsenal may need to act decisively if they hope to secure his transfer, as other top clubs are unlikely to allow an easy acquisition.

Yildiz’s potential move represents both a strategic and tactical opportunity for Arsenal. Adding him would strengthen the squad’s attacking options and provide Arteta with a versatile player capable of influencing key matches. The coming months are expected to be crucial in determining whether the Gunners can finalise a deal before rival clubs intervene.