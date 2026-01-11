Liverpool and Chelsea will challenge Arsenal for Ligue 1 defender

Jeremy Jacquet has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League for some time, with Arsenal emerging as one of the clubs monitoring his situation closely. The defender currently plays for Rennes in Ligue 1 and has established himself as one of their most reliable performers in recent months, delivering consistently strong displays whenever selected.

Arsenal’s interest and long-term planning

Jacquet’s form has not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal believe he could represent genuine value if he were to make the switch to England. The Gunners already boast some of the finest defenders in world football within their current squad, yet the club remains committed to reinforcing its foundations. Arsenal are expected to be active in the summer transfer window as they continue to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level across all competitions.

At just 20, Jacquet has shown maturity and authority beyond his years. His commanding performances have seen him emerge as one of the most dependable young defenders in France, standing out in a league renowned for producing elite talent. Ligue 1 is widely regarded as home to some of the world’s best players, and Jacquet has proven himself to be one of the division’s key figures through his consistency and composure.

Competition from Premier League rivals

While Arsenal are keen on securing his signature, the pursuit is unlikely to be straightforward. As reported by Football Insider, Liverpool and Chelsea are also tracking Jacquet’s progress and are interested in a potential move. Both clubs are prepared to challenge Arsenal and will work to persuade the defender that their respective projects offer the best platform for his development.

This competitive interest sets the stage for a compelling transfer battle between three of the Premier League’s most prominent sides. Each club can offer a high-profile environment, but the final decision may depend on where Jacquet believes he will receive regular playing time and continue his upward trajectory. With his reputation growing steadily, his next move could play a significant role in shaping his career at the highest level.