Liverpool and Man Utd in lala land if they think they can snap up teenager

Arsenal battling to see off interest from Liverpool and Manchester United in Bukayo Saka.

It is being reported today that Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring 18-year-old Bukayo Saka. If the reports are true then it will be nothing but an exercise in futility.

The likes of the Daily Star, Daily Mirror, Daily Express and others are running with this utterly ridiculous rumour.

Saka has been one of the breakout stars of the Arsenal team this season having already made over 20 appearances for the Gunners.

He broke into the first team last season and has continued his development in this campaign under three different managers.

At 18, he has shown the ability to adapt far more than his age and other top European sides have been watching.

He has been used as a left-back following injuries to two Arsenal regular left-backs and he has been highly impressive.

Arsenal has reportedly become aware of the interest in the youngster and is making moves to tie him down to a new long term contract. His current deal is worth £3k per week according to Mail Sport and he has just 18 months left.

The same report claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are not the only teams looking to make a move for Saka. Bayern Munich is also monitoring his contract situation from afar and the Germans would apparently jump at the slightest chance to take him to Germany.

Saka is set to be even more involved with the Arsenal team this season as they are competing in three competitions and the club’s fans will be hoping that he is not distracted by talks of his future at this important stage of the season.

This is all madness, Saka is going nowhere, the club hierarchy knows full well the sort of fan backlash that would be unleashed if they even thought about allowing him to leave for a rival club.

You can take it to the bank that Saka will sign a new deal and pledge his long term future to the club. I would personally become very disillusioned with the club if the unthinkable were to happen and the teenager ends up at either Liverpool or Man Utd.