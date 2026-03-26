Liverpool and Man Utd will challenge Arsenal for Bundesliga defender

Castello Lukeba has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in European football, with several Premier League clubs eager to secure his signature at the end of the season. The Frenchman currently represents RB Leipzig, a club widely recognised for developing top talent, but also known for allowing players to move on when the right opportunity arises.

This situation has alerted Arsenal, who are monitoring his progress closely. Despite already possessing a strong defensive pairing in William Saliba and Gabriel, Arsenal are keen to add further depth and quality to their squad. Both current defenders are considered among the best in their position, yet the club is determined to maintain high standards across the entire team.

Strong Competition for Signature

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of Lukeba. As reported by Sport Witness, both Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in signing the defender. This level of competition highlights the growing reputation of the player and suggests that securing his services will be a challenging task.

With interest continuing to intensify in recent weeks, it is widely anticipated that this could be Lukeba’s final season at RB Leipzig. Clubs across Europe are looking to strengthen their defensive options, and his profile makes him an attractive target.

Key Decision Ahead

While Lukeba is likely to be encouraged by the attention he is receiving, his next move will require careful consideration. A transfer to a major club offers prestige and the opportunity to compete at the highest level, yet regular playing time will remain a crucial factor in his decision-making process.

For Arsenal and their rivals, the coming months will be decisive. Each club will seek to present the most compelling project, balancing immediate opportunities with long-term development, as they attempt to secure one of the most promising defenders currently available on the market.