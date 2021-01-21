Liverpool battling Arsenal for highly regarded Brazilian attacker

Liverpool has reportedly joined Arsenal in pondering a move for Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Junior.

The attacker has just two goals in 15 league games this season and Real Madrid is prepared to cash in on him.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him for some time now and Ok Diario says the Gunners now face competition from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool contacted his agent in the summer about a move, but they ultimately failed to land him.

The poor form of their front three means that they will struggle to retain the Premier League title that they won last season.

The Reds believe that Vinicius will bring something new to their attack.

Madrid is looking to raise funds for the signature of Kylian Mbappe, whom they want to make their premier signing in the summer.

Arsenal is on the verge of getting Mesut Ozil off their wage bill and the Gunners will have the money to fund the Brazilian’s move.

Junior hasn’t exactly been in fine form this season, but Mikel Arteta might help him return to form as he has done for some of his Arsenal players.