Liverpool begin talks over a deal to sign £34M Arsenal target

Liverpool are claimed to have entered into talks with Cody Gakpo’s agents ahead of a possible move from PSV, a player Arsenal and Leeds are believed to have been monitoring.

The forward has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive season in the Eridivisie, and his efforts have attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

He was recently linked with a move to the Yorkshire club, potentially as replacement for Raphinha, and the offer of guaranteed first-team football could prove attractive, something that the likes of Arsenal or Liverpool may not be able to offer straight away.

The Reds are claimed to have entered into talks with his agents however, despite having reservations over his £34 Million asking price (SportBible cites Voetbal International in stating).

Gakpo would certainly be an exciting addition to the Premier League, but it seems as though none of the big teams are too keen to take a risk and offer him a first-team role. We do have a wealth of options in the wide areas, but from what I’ve seen Gakpo has a lot of potential, and if he did settle in England he could turn out to be a big player.

If Liverpool do shy away, maybe we could look to him after missing out on Raphinha, as the Dutch forward could well have more goal contributions in him than the Brazilian could have offered.

Patrick

