Liverpool boss admits Arsenal Women “are a world-class team” ahead of WSL clash tonight

Arsenal are back in WSL action when the Liverpool women visit them tonight. While Arsenal’s misfortunes in the league have seen them drop to 4th (9 points behind league leaders Manchester United and 6 points behind second-placed Manchester City, two sides who’ve both played two more games), Liverpool have also not been that decent in the WSL; they are 8th.

Arsenal need to beat the Reds in this midweek encounter, which is one of their two games at hand, in order to reduce the gap between them and the top 3 teams in the WSL log in their pursuit to be back in the top 3 and once again qualify for Champions League football.

After the 3-1 win over Chelsea to clinch the Conti Cup, Arsenal have all the leverage to force a win over Liverpool. Many, like Liverpool coach Matt Beard, think Arsenal, after the weekend’s win, may have shrugged off their misfortunes this last few months, saying via Liverpoolfc.com, “It’s like anything; it was interesting watching them play last Sunday, and they have turned around what has been a tough period for them.”

Other than that, Beard admits that he knows that his side can’t be compared to Eidevall’s. He’s not shying away from the fact that Arsenal are one of the four teams who are better in the WSL, saying, “It’s like anything; when they have had people like Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema ruled out of their team, it does have an impact for sure. But they are a world-class team. We know there is a gap between the top four teams right now and the rest of the teams.

“From our perspective, and we’ve said this all along, we want to be as competitive as we can in this division.” Against Liverpool, Eidevall will have a strong team to field, with no fresh injuries as only Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema remain sidelined for the Gunners, and while goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo is still a doubt (she’s missed the last 2 games), the rest of the players who beat Chelsea are fit to return to action.

Michelle Maxwell

