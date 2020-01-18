In an exclusive chat with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for beIN Sports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed what the Gunners need to sort out in order to ‘make the next step’.

The Champions League winning boss expressed that Arsenal are a ‘really good side’ offensively, but hinted that that the Gunners need to improve their ‘defensive organisation’.

Our lacklustre defence has arguably been the damning thorn in the team’s side over the last couple of years, until we shore things up at the back, we’ll struggle to re-establish ourselves as a Champions League level side.

Here’s what the Liverpool boss had to say on our side, quotes obtained from MailOnline:

‘Arsenal, for example, offensively are still a really good side but defensive organisation doesn’t work out yet.’

‘The moment they sort that, they make the next step. So that is the league we are facing. We have to develop, it is not if we want to. We have to to be as successful as possible.’

Initial signs under Mikel Arteta have been encouraging though, we are slowly beginning to get more control in games.

Ideally, we should work on being more clinical in the final third when we’re already ahead, this would extinguish our opponents’ chances of getting back into games.

Regardless of what we think of Liverpool or Klopp for that matter, his assessment of the side here seems to be spot on.