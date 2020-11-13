Liverpool can help Arsenal offload one unwanted player in January

Arsenal had a busy summer transfer window as they looked to reshape their team.

The Gunners signed some quality players including Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes while offloading the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, albeit temporarily.

The signing of new players sometimes means that there will be no space for the old ones and that is the case for several players currently remaining at the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil has been the most high profile player that Arsenal has not registered for their Premier League or Europa League squads after failing to find a buyer for him in the last transfer window.

However, the German isn’t the only casualty, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos also remaining unregistered.

Express Sport reckons that Liverpool might just help Arsenal get the defender off their books.

Liverpool has lost Joe Gomez potentially for the rest of the season. He joins Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines on a long-term basis.

Sokratis is a player that has played for Jurgen Klopp before now and the German may feel that the defender can cover for his injury absentees.

The report claims that Liverpool might make a move for him to cover for their defensive emergency in the next transfer window.

A cut-price deal will suit all parties with the defender already in the final months of his current Arsenal contract.