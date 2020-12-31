Liverpool causing problems for Arsenal as they want to renew youngsters deal

Liverpool is causing problems for Arsenal in their bid to tie down Folarin Balogun to a new deal.

The 19-year-old Englishman is one of the most prolific youngsters in the country and he will be out of a contract at the club at the end of this season.

He had noticed that the pathway to first-team football at the Emirates was blocked by the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli and he wants to leave the club.

But Mikel Arteta wants him to stay, and the Spaniard gave him some chances in the club’s Europa League games.

It seems that he wants to stay now, but Todofichajes says that he is considering an offer from Liverpool as well.

The Reds are looking to take advantage of his hesitation to remain at Arsenal to lure him to Anfield.

He would struggle to play for the Reds as well and will probably be sent out on loan before he can get some chances with the Premier League champions.

The report adds that the Reds have reached out to his representatives recently with an offer that they hope will persuade him to leave Arsenal for Merseyside.