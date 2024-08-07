Liverpool could beat Arsenal to their long-term £51m midfield target

Arsenal was arguably the first Premier League club to track Martin Zubimendi, but they might miss out on signing him as they focus on a move for Mikel Merino.

For several seasons, Zubimendi has been the lynchpin of Real Sociedad’s midfield and was also part of the Spain squad that won Euro 2024.

At the end of the competition, Arsenal developed a strong interest in his teammate, Merino, while still maintaining an interest in Zubimendi.

In the weeks following Euro 2024, Merino has emerged as the more likely of the two midfielders to move to Arsenal.

According to a report in The Athletic, Liverpool is now stepping up its interest in Zubimendi.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window as manager Arne Slot evaluates his current squad before making additional signings.

However, with just over a week left before the new season begins, the report claims Liverpool is closing in on a move for Zubimendi while Arsenal focuses on other targets.

The midfielder has a £51 million release clause, and Liverpool might be willing to pay that sum to add him to their squad.

Zubimendi is one of the finest midfielders in Europe, but Merino is also a fantastic choice and will cost us less money.

