Liverpool could hijack Arsenal’s move for Spanish star

Arsenal is not the only club considering a move for Joan Garcia following his impressive performances for Espanyol in the second half of last season.
The goalkeeper is now Arsenal’s top choice to replace Aaron Ramsdale. With the possibility of their current second-choice goalkeeper leaving before the transfer window closes, Wolves have shown serious interest in his signature, and the Gunners have acted quickly to agree on personal terms with Garcia.
Garcia is also keen to make the move to London, which has facilitated an easy agreement on personal terms.
However, as Arsenal waits to finalise the sale of Ramsdale, they risk losing Garcia to a Premier League rival.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool is also interested in the goalkeeper, having monitored his development for some time. The Reds are impressed with his progress and may look to add him to their squad this transfer window, potentially allowing him to stay on loan in Spain.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Garcia is a fine goalkeeper, so it is natural that other clubs want to add him to their squad, but we have to do our best not to lose him.
However, we will struggle to get Garcia if we fail to offload Ramsdale in this transfer window.
It wouldn’t be such a bad thing to 😉
Sounds like another rubbish rumour, as apparently Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign the Valencia keeper.
Maybe they plan to be like Chelsea and start collecting them, lol.
They’ve got a long way to go to catch up with that lot 😂
OT
Arsenal have agreed to sign Merino subject to a medical
Up to €38m and a bit which includes add ons of €5m. This is from Sky Sports
I saw that. RS reportedly wanted €35m “up front” so slightly more including add-ons seems reasonable. Having put so much time and effort into the transfer, Arsenal weren’t going to walk away from the deal and there probably wasn’t time to get any “Plan B” up and running – if there was one.