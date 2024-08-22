Liverpool could hijack Arsenal’s move for Spanish star

Arsenal is not the only club considering a move for Joan Garcia following his impressive performances for Espanyol in the second half of last season.

The goalkeeper is now Arsenal’s top choice to replace Aaron Ramsdale. With the possibility of their current second-choice goalkeeper leaving before the transfer window closes, Wolves have shown serious interest in his signature, and the Gunners have acted quickly to agree on personal terms with Garcia.

Garcia is also keen to make the move to London, which has facilitated an easy agreement on personal terms.

However, as Arsenal waits to finalise the sale of Ramsdale, they risk losing Garcia to a Premier League rival.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool is also interested in the goalkeeper, having monitored his development for some time. The Reds are impressed with his progress and may look to add him to their squad this transfer window, potentially allowing him to stay on loan in Spain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia is a fine goalkeeper, so it is natural that other clubs want to add him to their squad, but we have to do our best not to lose him.

However, we will struggle to get Garcia if we fail to offload Ramsdale in this transfer window.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.