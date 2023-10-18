Liverpool could spoil Arsenal’s plans for exciting Premier League winger

Arsenal is currently facing competition from Liverpool in their pursuit of Pedro Neto, according to the Birmingham Mail.

The Portuguese star has been a target for Arsenal for several seasons and was close to a move to the Emirates last summer, had it not been for injuries that disrupted his previous campaign.

Arsenal has continued to scout the Wolverhampton Wanderers player, who has been identified as a potential alternative to Bukayo Saka.

However, Arsenal’s apparent sluggishness in finalising the transfer has opened the door for Liverpool to enter the race. The report suggests that Liverpool has deployed scouts to observe Neto during his international commitments, indicating their serious interest.

Neto may be considered as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose long-term future at Liverpool is now uncertain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been on our radar for a significant period, and his impressive performances this season have only strengthened the interest in his signature, not only from Arsenal but also from Liverpool.

It’s clear that Neto is a talented attacker with the potential to excel at his next destination. To secure his services, we should act decisively, demonstrate our seriousness in acquiring him, and make a compelling offer. Otherwise, he may very well consider other options, including Liverpool, if we don’t show our strong interest in signing him.

