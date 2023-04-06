Liverpool could welcome two players back for Arsenal game

Arsenal’s next game will be against Liverpool and it will be one of the toughest matches they will play in this run-in.

The Gunners have just a few more games to win before they are crowned Premier League champions.

They beat Liverpool when both clubs met earlier in the season and the Reds have endured a terrible campaign.

However, Anfield is one of the hardest grounds to visit for any team and Arsenal will have to be superb to win.

Liverpool held Chelsea to a goalless draw in their last game and two key players missed the match.

Harvey Elliott was not in the team for the fixture as well as Virgil van Dijk.

Elliott was reportedly rested after playing regularly for the Reds this season, while Van Dijk missed the game because he was ill.

However, Football Insider is now reporting that both players could be available for Jurgen Klopp when they face the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against Liverpool would be a tough fixture for us, but we can win it with the right mentality.

Our players have rested for much of the week, so they will be fresh for the fixture and we can back them to get the needed three points.

