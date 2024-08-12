Liverpool deal not expected to stop Merino’s move to Arsenal

Recent reports suggest that Liverpool’s interest in Martín Zubimendi could jeopardise Arsenal’s pursuit of Mikel Merino.

The Gunners have intensified their interest in Merino since the end of last season, and he appears ready to move to London.

The midfielder seemed poised for a transfer, with only Arsenal needing to finalise a deal with Real Sociedad to secure his services.

Mikel Arteta’s side is reportedly preparing a strong offer for Merino and is expected to finalise the deal soon.

However, Real Sociedad is now facing the potential loss of two key midfielders, as Liverpool has become serious about signing Zubimendi.

Zubimendi and Merino are considered the backbone of Sociedad’s midfield and were part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad this summer.

In response, Sociedad has offered both players new contracts to keep them. Reports suggest that if Liverpool quickly secures Zubimendi, Merino might be compelled to stay.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, the two deals are independent of each other, and Merino’s departure is essentially a done deal.

He is expected to join Arsenal this summer regardless of how Liverpool’s pursuit of Zubimendi unfolds.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot miss out on signing Merino this summer and it feels good to hear that Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi is not threatening the deal.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…