Liverpool defender picks Arsenal legend as one of his Premier League idols

Andrew Robertson has picked Thierry Henry as one of his Premier League idols

The Liverpool full-back has become one of the most popular players in the Premier League after helping Liverpool enjoy their recent success.

However, he has been at home forced by the coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the world of sports.

He took some time to answer fans questions on the Twitter social media app as cited by Football London and one fan asked him who his Premier League idol was and he chose “Thierry Henry or Steven Gerrard”.

The Scotland captain was divided over who he idolised in the Premier League but the fact that as a Liverpool player he could not decide between Gerrard and Henry says it all.

The Frenchman is one of the Premier League’s greatest imports and he scored so many goals and dazzled not just fans of Arsenal but the Premier League as a whole.

He is currently pursuing a career as a manager and recently admitted that he would love to manage Arsenal at some point in his career.

He struggled as the manager of Monaco, but he has another chance and success in the MLS with Montreal Impact could bring him back into the running for the Arsenal job in future years.