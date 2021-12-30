Liverpool earmark future deal to sign Arsenal star

Liverpool are claimed to eyeing a future deal to sign Bukayo Saka from Arsenal.

The England international will likely be on a number of clubs radars after an immensely impressive breakthrough season, before earning the Arsenal Player of the Year award in only his second full season of senior football, earning his way into the England team in the process.

He’s now an integral part of the international squad, helping them to reach the final of Euro 2020, valued at a reported €65Million according to Transfermarkt.

The Anfield club are reported in the DailyMail to be planning an offer to steal him from Arsenal, with encouragement from the player’s entourage who are said to be interested in making such a switch happen.

The Transfer Window Podcast claims that Saka himself is also open to making such a switch.

As much as I’d love to believe that Saka will see out his entire career in north London, I understand that the club will need to match his ambitions in the coming years, but I don’t see why we wouldn’t be able to do that at present.

I believe we have the best young talent in the Premier League, and with the team all flourishing in the same team over the coming years, there is an extremely high ceiling for what we can achieve, starting with a run into the top four this season.

I don’t see either of our young and exciting attacking quartet leaving, with all four in top form at present and integral to our current and near future.

Also, I’m not sure that Liverpool will be flying high in the long-term, with Jurgen Klopp having returned them to the fore, and wouldn’t be shocked to see them fall apart once he finally gets moved on.

Do you believe that Saka could quit to join Liverpool in the coming years?

Patrick

