Liverpool emerge as potential suitors for released Arsenal star

Liverpool are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Sokratis this month, a player who has just agreed to part ways with Arsenal.

The Gunners agreed a deal with the defender to terminate his contract, allowing him to go in search of a new club.

Reports had claimed that a move to Italy was on the cards, but he is now believed to have become an option for Liverpool. Sokratis played under manager Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund previously, and a reunion could well be on the cards with the DailyMail claiming that contact has been made between the parties.

The Reds have endured increasingly worrying issues at the back this term, with midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both filling in deeper roles in order to accommodate their problems, but their form has suffered.

READ MORE: Klopp admits that defensive additions are wanted this month

They were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United yesterday, conceding three times in the process, and have actually gone five Premier League matches without a win.

Their drop in form has seen them relinquish top spot in the table, and their defence of their title is now in doubt as they look set to drop out of the top four if they continue on their winless run, and with only a week left to make signings they may decide on Sokratis.

The Greek international already has Premier League experience, and a relationship with the manager to fall back on, but Arsenal may well regret their decision to exile their former star if he was to help a rival this season.

Patrick