Liverpool enter race for Top Striker, but Arsenal remain firmly in the driving seat

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have entered the race to sign Viktor Gyökeres. The Reds have joined Arsenal in the hunt for the Sporting CP striker ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The Gunners have been linked with the Swede for the majority of the window and are well informed about his situation. That said, they will now have to contend with serious competition.

Liverpool join the race for Gyökeres

According to Correio da Manhã, Liverpool are preparing to sign a centre-forward amid Darwin Núñez’s expected departure. The Portuguese outlet confirms Gyökeres is on their shortlist and that the Reds have already enquired about his price tag. While Liverpool have long admired the player, their interest has only recently become more concrete.

The Anfield hierarchy reportedly believe Gyökeres can lead their post-Klopp rebuild, potentially guiding them to both Premier League and Champions League glory. However, the Merseyside club are unwilling to meet his full €80 million release clause, despite the financial boost from Núñez’s sale. This hesitancy could boost Arsenal’s chances significantly.

Arsenal still in pole position

The Swedish international remains keen on joining Arsenal. According to recent reports, he has already turned down offers from Manchester United and Juventus, making it clear that the Emirates is his preferred destination. Gyökeres is reportedly even willing to wait until the later stages of the transfer window as he deals with an ongoing dispute with Sporting.

The 27-year-old is frustrated by Sporting’s refusal to honour a gentleman’s agreement regarding a lower exit fee. He has even threatened not to play again for the club if a deal is blocked. Despite this sour end, his time in Portugal has been sensational. Over the past two seasons, he has amassed 97 goals and 26 assists, numbers that are impossible to ignore.

Why pundits believe Gyökeres is Arsenal’s ideal No.9

Although some doubts remain over his overall link-up play, Arsenal’s interest is very real. Whether he is Mikel Arteta’s absolute top choice remains to be seen, but there’s little denying that Gyökeres fits the profile of a “win-now” striker.

Benjamin Kenneth

