Liverpool enters negotiations for player consistently linked with Arsenal

Liverpool has become the latest team linked with a move for Chelsea’s Willian and the Reds, according to TalkSport, has started talks with the player.

Willian is one player that Mikel Arteta has been keen to add to his squad in the summer.

The Brazilian would become a free agent by all indications, as Chelsea has stopped negotiating with him.

The report claims that the Blues had offered him a new contract over two years but he informed them that he wanted a three-year deal, something that the club is unwilling to offer.

Arsenal has been looking to convince him to make a move across London as David Luiz did in the summer.

However, Talk Sport claim that Liverpool has become the latest team to join his chase.

The report further claims that the Reds have already opened talks with the Brazilian as they look to sign him from under the noses of Arsenal.

Willian has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive wingers since he moved to Chelsea in 2013.

He has been an important player for Frank Lampard this season and Mikel Arteta seems to think that he can still offer a lot in this Arsenal side.

A move to another London side would favour William more and Arsenal can use that as an advantage to lure him away from Liverpool’s grasp.