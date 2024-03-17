Liverpool enters the race to challenge Arsenal for Dutch teenager

Liverpool has entered the race for Jorrel Hato as the defender continues his development at Ajax.

He has been tipped to become the next Ajax defender to move to Arsenal as the Gunners monitor his progress.

The teenager has already established himself as a key member of the Ajax team before turning 18 recently.

Arsenal has been tracking him since he was 17, looking to add him to their squad as soon as possible.

Hato is not in a hurry to leave his current club and wants to continue developing where he is at the moment.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal now faces more competition for his signature, with Liverpool also showing interest.

The Reds are already working on strengthening their squad in the summer, and Hato could be one of their additions following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hato is a top talent in the making and defends like a veteran, which is why he still gets a lot of game time at his club.

This will help him develop, and he needs at least one more season of consistent action to get better and ready for the Premier League.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

