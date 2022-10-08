Liverpool expected to be without at least five for Arsenal clash

Liverpool will make the long trip south to take on Arsenal at the Emirates tomorrow afternoon, but will do so without five first-team players.

The Reds could well go into tomorrow’s game as the outsiders for the first time since Mikel Arteta took charge, and they are not likely to be helped by their absences either.

Liverpool have a glut of midfield problems, with all of Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Arthur Melo and former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believed to be out. The biggest loss comes in the shape of Andy Robertson at left-back however.

While we are without Emile Smith Rowe and Mo Elneny, while there is a slight doubt about Oleksandr Zinchenko’s fitness after missing training earlier in the week, we have much less of a headache to deal with on our selection.

Even with a full strength team this term, Liverpool have been woeful, but this fixture is rarely easy.

Last season we came to battle with an advantage in regards to personnel also, but it didn’t work out in our favour…

Patrick

Arteta talks about proving we are on Liverpool’s level, and the fixture congestion.

