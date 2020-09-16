Liverpool fans trolling Arsenal: Common sense explains Martinelli decision

Liverpool fans are ridiculing Arsenal after their youngster Neco Williams made the 40-man shortlist for the Golden Boy Award 2020, while our young star Gabriel Martinelli missed out.

The Brazilian was amongst the initial 100 nominees up for the award, alongside team-mates William Saliba, Trae Coyle and Bukayo Saka, and even made the cut for the final 60 as confirmed by TuttoSport, but with the list cut further by another 20, Bukayo Saka is our only remaining runner.

Fans are in uproar over the decision, but the fact of the matter is that the award is run over 12 months, and while much of Martinelli’s impressive performances came in 2019, as well as the fact that he is now ruled out until December at the earliest, he simply will not be in the running to win the award.

Liverpool fans are rejoicing in their opportunity to rub Arsenal faces in the fact that their youngster Williams has made the cut, although boasting that he made it despite his club not giving him opportunities should tell them that their club simply must do better.

NECO WILLIAMS GOT NOMINATED FOR GOLDEN BOY AWARD😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 funny thing is Martinelli didn’t😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z0xgyODefC — Callum🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CallumFTBL_) September 15, 2020

The Reds may have won the league, but even Manchester City are better at bringing youth players through from their academy than the Anfield club, which is really saying something.

Neco will not be making the next cut unless he actually gets some opportunities this season, and judging by their opening squad that scraped a 4-3 win against Leeds on Saturday, that doesn’t look likely.

Bukayo Saka however has plenty of minutes under his belt despite only turning 18 during the previous campaign, and while he isn’t likely to beat the likes of Jaden Sancho, Erling Haaland or Alphonso Davies to the final three-man shortlist, he should be deserving of a place in the top 20.

Full 40-man shortlist as confirmed by TuttoSport:

Marley AKÉ, OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE

Adil AOUCHICHE, SAINT-ÉTIENNE

Benoît Mukinayi BADIASHILE, AS MONACO

Mitchel BAKKER, PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Myron BOADU, AZ ALKMAAR

Dennis BORKOWSKI, RB LEIPZIG

Eduardo CAMAVINGA, RENNES

Marco CARNESECCHI, ATALANTA

Rayan Mathis CHERKI, OLYMPIQUE LYON

Jonathan Christian DAVID, LILLE

Alphonso Boyle DAVIES, BAYERN

Sergiño Gianni DEST, AJAX

Sebastiano ESPOSITO, INTER

Daniel Soares FÁBIO SILVA, WOLVERHAMPTON

Anssumane Vieira FATI, BARCELONA

Philip Walter FODEN, MANCHESTER CITY

Amine Ferid GOUIRI, NICE

Ryan Jiro GRAVENBERCH, AJAX

Mason Will John GREENWOOD, MANCHESTER UNITED

Erling Braut HÅLAND, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Callum James HUDSON-ODOI, CHELSEA

Mohamed Amine IHATTAREN, PSV EINDHOVEN

Ozan Muhammed KABAK, SCHALKE 04

Michal KARBOWNIK, LEGIA WARSAW

Tanguy-Austin Nianzou KOUASSI, BAYERN MUNICH

Dejan KULUSEVSKI, JUVENTUS

Silva Santos MARCOS ANTÔNIO, SHAKHTAR DONETSK

Euclides Soares RAFAEL CAMACHO, SPORTING LISBON

Silva de Goes RODRYGO, REAL MADRID

Bukayo SAKA, ARSENAL

Jadon Malik SANCHO, BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Vladyslav Serhijovyc SUPRJAHA, DYNAMO KIEV

Dominik SZOBOSZLAI, RED BULL SALZBURG

Lago Pontes TOMÁS ESTEVES, PORTO

Franco TOMÁS TAVARES, BENFICA

Sandro TONALI, MILAN

Ferrán Garcia TORRES, MANCHESTER CITY

Christos TZOLIS, PAOK

José Paixão de Oliveira VINÍCIUS JÚNIOR, REAL MADRID

Neco Shay WILLIAMS, LIVERPOOL

Where do we rank Saka amongst this list of wonderkids?

Patrick