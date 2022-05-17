Liverpool fans were wrong to boo the national anthem…

So why am I using an Arsenal platform to address this issue? Because I believe in educating the next generation of Gooner.

Whether it’s newspapers, radio, TV, etc, … various outlets failed to teach young professional fans this weekend that it’s not okay to boo a country’s national anthem. It’s not classy to make hand gestures towards the future king of the UK.

It doesn’t look classy, grown adults swearing in front of their children because of a dislike of a flag and a song.

Yes, it got reported about how Liverpool supporters behaved but never condemned.

It supports Pep Guardiola’s view that the media favour the reds.

Imagine if that were Chelsea fans doing the same and I would imagine they would get different coverage.

As a City, Liverpool for decades have felt left behind by the government while they continue to seek justice for the 96 Hillsborough victims and their families. I know people who live in that part of the world who refer to themselves as Scouse not English and will not support the Three Lions in International Tournaments.

Those same individuals of course don’t mind when they are making money off one of the country’s most successful brands, and rightly are proud off being one of the nation’s most successful teams. I don’t remember many petitions from Liverpudlians to boycott the Premiership because of how horrible this part of the world is?

This isn’t a debate about politics though.

It’s about class.

We are having a World Cup this year where 32 nations have their own policy and procedures. All have own periods of history which divide others moral compass. Should we just have a sport where before every kick off we jeer songs which are meant to be sign of sporting respect?

Remember the outcry when Bulgarians disrespected ‘God Save the Queen’?

I don’t remember anyone (including scousers) suggesting we sit down with Bulgarians and get their version of history before we judge them.

Because in reality, they could have for one minute sat in silence, even turned their backs …. just act with some class.

You know like Liverpool FC rightly expect others to do when paying respect to Hillsborough or Man United ask to be done when remembering the Munich Air Disaster.

Do we first need to divulge the morality of each place before we decide if common decency is required?

Liverpool’s owners have yet to condemn Saturday’s behaviour.

America is part of the world that divides points of view but also one of the most patriotic.

Let’s see if John Henry and Tom Werner want the Star-Spangled Banner booed and jeered in a sporting event.

Look at the outcry when NFL players started taking the knee before games.

The difference there is it was an action which encouraged conversation without disrespecting the rights of others.

Grown men using their freedom to make a stance without imposing on others.

Surely that’s more mature then putting up a middle finger and chanting abuse.

One led to change, the other just looked embarrassing.

These fans who want to represent the Champions of England. I’ll take Man City instead.

Dan Smith