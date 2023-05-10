Liverpool fans who booed the national anthem let themselves down, as well as their country

I wasn’t going to write this article because every year I repeat myself. by Dan Smith

Whenever they get to a domestic Cup Final or the country celebrates an event regarding the Monarchy, we discuss a section of Liverpool fans booing the National Anthem.

I thought we have a responsibility to help educate the next generation. I don’t want youngsters growing up thinking jeering your own national anthem is normal behaviour.

I looked into the crowd at Anfield on Saturday and guessed the ages of some making rude gesture and holding up signs to oppose Coronation Day. I wondered if some were truly old enough to understand some of the grievances the City holds towards authority in the UK?

How many could construct a debate about what King Charles or Prince William have to do with your misgivings?

This of course is the only part of Britain to ever have anything bad happen to them. The only area to disagree with their government. The only location to be impacted by policies and legislation.

If you want to be literal, of course freedom of speech gives you the right to boo ‘God Save The King ‘.

By that logic is it okay to disrespect a minute’s silence for the Hillsborough disaster?

Once a year the city (rightfully) asks the country to pay respect for something important to them.

I remember Chelsea fans being condemned for that, booing a minutes silence, and Chelsea and Liverpool releasing statements admonishing those responsible.

Lawfully, do Chelsea fans have to stay quiet because Liverpool asks them to?

Of course not.

The majority do though, because it’s called respect and class.

John W Henry is a proud American, one of the most patriotic countries in the world.

Ask him if he would appreciate the Boston Red Sox getting to a final and their big day being overshadowed by fans drowning out ‘ The Star-Spangled Banner’?

The FA preach whenever England’s national anthem is booed abroad and warn their own fans for doing likewise.

At the last Euros, Gareth Southgate had to warn home fans not to disrespect the anthems of Denmark and Italy.

Was that an attack on free speech or a manager just requesting decorum?

Just say that out loud. It’s disrespectful for another country’s fans to come to Wembley and boo our national anthem, but it’s okay for an Englishman or women to do it?

Because whisper it quietly…. Liverpool is part of this country.

You can call yourself Scouse but you are still English.

It might not be something you like, but that doesn’t change the facts.

We live in a society where we think we can argue anything, yet some things are just factual.

A generation who can share an opinion round the world within seconds and can’t be told they are wrong no matter how nonfactual.

You are born a male or female, the grass is green, the sky is blue, and Liverpool is part of England.

You’re not unique or special, you are part of Britain.

That’s why legends like Kenny Daglish and Ian Rush (who know a lot about the club and city) were happy to be knighted.

Why haven’t the city protested about representing Britain by hosting the Eurovision contest next weekend?

An event which will add a lot to the economy for a few days.

Or do we pick and choose?

Anyone from Liverpool who doesn’t want to associate themselves with England and wants to be a separate identity …. why not campaign to leave the Premiership?

Boycott representing England in Europe instead of boasting about how many trophies you have won.

Football is England’s national sport and Liverpool’s brand has made a lot of money by being associated with that.

So, in other words, you want to play in an English League, get paid millions to be broadcast on English TV, represent England in Europe and ask the rest of England to support causes that mean something to you.

Yet for two minutes, when you’re not centre of attention and the focus is on someone else, you have to be heard?

You couldn’t just not sing?

Couldn’t just sit down for a couple of mins?

In 2005, Anfield held a min’s silence to remember the victims of Heysel, as it was the first time Liverpool had faced Juventus since that fatal night in 1985.

Liverpool fans didn’t like that some Juve fans simply turned their backs.

No vile chants, no derogatory signs …. a respectful silence.

Hillsborough, how it was handled then and since, and various other politics, of course invite discussions.

Yet those voices are being lost, drowned out by morons.

Because when I hear a national anthem being booed and see a spotty teenager hold up a sign, I don’t sympathise with the city or question those in power.

I think what a bunch of Muppets.

Who of course have free speech, but I have free speech to oppose their free speech.

I simply have an education.

I’m not a Royalist, I didn’t watch the Coronation.

If I’m not interested in something, I do something else.

I don’t feel the need to oppose something that someone else might enjoy.

What do I gain from that?

But them I’m educated.

I have listened to families of the 97.

You know what stands out to me?

How they speak with class, carry themselves with dignity, rise above hate, speak so eloquently.

Those who booed at Anfield didn’t hurt King Charles, you let yourselves down.

Dan