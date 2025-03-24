Martinelli v Liverpool
Liverpool Fear Title Race Collapse – Can Arsenal Capitalize?

After setbacks in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, Liverpool fear losing the Premier League title to Arsenal. Their coach, Arne Slot, is worried about losing out in the title race, ultimately being forgotten, and feeling frustrated for years.

In an excerpt from his book, Slot shared his concerns about falling short in the Premier League title race.

“I know how it works,” said the Dutchman. “If you don’t win trophies as a manager or a player, it can haunt you for decades.

“There are different ways to be remembered. Look at the Dutch team in the 1974 World Cup. Everyone saw that tournament as one where the Netherlands triumphed. But they didn’t come home with the cup.

“Of course, I want to win as many games as possible, but I also want to stay in people’s memory. That, in my opinion, is a trophy in itself.”

The pressure to win the league is undoubtedly mounting for Liverpool.

I know of Gooners who have already conceded the Premier League title race to Liverpool. The Reds are 12 points ahead of Arsenal with nine games to go. It’s claimed that by Matchday 29, no team with such a lead has ever lost the title race. But Liverpool could yet become the first…

The Reds would need to drop 13 points (suffer four defeats and a draw) to throw away the title race. As good as Liverpool have been this season, could they stumble?

Before the break, we saw PSG knock them out of the Champions League on penalties. Then came another disappointment, as the Reds faltered in the Carabao Cup final, soundly beaten by Newcastle.

These two setbacks have exposed vulnerabilities in the Reds’ game. In fact, it’s been said that if opponents neutralise Mohamed Salah, Liverpool become toothless.

Looking ahead at Liverpool’s fixtures, teams like Everton, Fulham, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton may look to replicate PSG and Newcastle’s blueprint to claim all three points.

This would certainly aid Arsenal’s push for league glory…
But for Arsenal to clinch the title, they’ll need to help themselves too. A perfect run from now until the end of the season is a must.

Can Arsenal sustain such a run? They’ve no choice but to try. With Bukayo Saka returning to the fold soon, we’ll hopefully be stronger.

If Liverpool are worried, then we clearly still have a chance in the title race.

