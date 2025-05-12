Liverpool fight back extends Arsenal’s unbeaten streak against the big six

Arsenal virtually sealed their Champions League place for next season with a draw against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. Second half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino ensured the spoils were shared in an entertaining encounter in Merseyside.

Things could’ve been much better if Mikel Merino had not been sent off late in the encounter and this was because the Gunners were the more dominant side in the second half prior to his sending off. Nevertheless, Arsenal would’ve been delighted to hang on to that precious point away from home. That point also meant that they remained unbeaten – for the second season in a row – against the traditional big six. Indeed, Liverpool were the last of such opposition in a season where we were their closest challengers. The last time Arsenal lost a game against such opposition was back in 2023, two years and / or over 700 days ago! That loss was a pretty damaging one when looking back at it. The Gunners lost 4-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad which virtually ended our hopes for the League title that season.

Gunners unbeaten against the big six

Going unbeaten for the second season in a row against the big six is definitely a record to be proud of. Gone are the days when Arsenal were getting battered for fun and couldn’t even beat a top six side away from home. Mikel Arteta has to be accredited for this transformation in the past few years but that next step is to obviously take us over the line.

Ultimately, the tangible achievements are what count the most, Mikel Arteta’s tenure will be judged based on the amount of trophies won, so he has to start delivering in the near future. By the ‘near future’, most would agree on it being next season, but if they aren’t forthcoming then serious questions will be asked about his future at Arsenal.

Next up for Gunners

Before we get there however, we have to finish this campaign first. The Gunners will play host to Newcastle in the penultimate fixture of the Premier League campaign on Sunday 18th May. It will be a battle between 2nd and 3rd with a runner-up spot being up for grabs! Arsenal’s final game of the season will be on the following Sunday when they will travel to St Mary’s Stadium to take on Southampton.

We still have the chance to finish on a high!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

