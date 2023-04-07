Liverpool gets an injury boost ahead of Arsenal match

Liverpool has been handed a fitness boost ahead of their match against Arsenal this weekend.

The Reds have had a bad season, thanks partly to injuries suffered by their key players for much of the campaign.

They lost to Manchester City last weekend before picking up a draw against Chelsea in midweek.

Their next game is now against Arsenal, who have spent the most time at the top of the league this season.

The Gunners are nine games away from winning the title, but a game away at Liverpool is one of their toughest fixtures.

The Reds have now been handed an additional boost as Thiago Alcantara has returned to training, as reported by the Daily Mail. He had been out of action since February.

The report says he returned to training this week and his involvement in the preparation for the games has intensified.

Thiago is one of their influential players and might play a key role in the game if he plays.

However, Jurgen Klopp does not like to rush players into games and might not field the Spaniard in the fixture.

We just need to prepare to face a strong Liverpool team, regardless of who they field.

