Liverpool goalie name drops one Arsenal player for his performance against the Reds

Arsenal earned an impressive and hard-fought 2-1 win over Liverpool in their last league game, and all the players contributed immensely to that achievement.

The Reds headed into that game as Premier League champions and Arsenal had just been beaten by Tottenham in the north London derby.

Liverpool controlled the game, but Arsenal scored twice and defended very well to earn an important win.

With most of the action taking place in his goal mouth, Emiliano Martinez was a busy man, and the Argentinean needed to be in fine form to help Arsenal. And he did.

He made a series of fine stops to deny the Reds a route back into the game and his counterpart in the Liverpool goal, Alisson Becker, has nothing but praise for him.

The Brazilian remarked about how his team didn’t do as well as they should before hailing Martinez for his role in ensuring that Arsenal won the game.

‘We had the chances,’ Alisson told Liverpool’s official website. ‘They defended well, they dropped deep and it is more difficult to find the spaces, but we found those kinds of spaces. When we had the chances, [Emiliano] Martinez did well and sometimes we could do better.

‘But as a team, we should do better tonight, we know that. We didn’t deliver 100 per cent on the pitch and this is what we need to do in the last two games. We need to think of the next one.’