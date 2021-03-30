Liverpool handed huge Firmino boost ahead of Arsenal match

Liverpool has been handed a minor boost ahead of their match against Arsenal at the weekend with Roberto Firmino returning to fitness, according to Mail Sports.

The Brazilian striker is a key cog in the Liverpool attack machine, but he has missed their last three matches because of a knee problem.

The Reds have struggled this season even when he has played, but his return will hand them a major boost ahead of the Arsenal game.

Arsenal is looking to make a late charge towards the European places and the Gunners will want to get all the points against the Reds this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side drew their last game before the international break in a dramatic fashion against West Ham and they face Slavia Prague in the Europa League after the Liverpool game.

Arteta will want the best from his players in both games, but the absence of a key player for Liverpool would have handed them a major boost ahead of the match.

With the South American World Cup qualifiers suspended for this international window, the report says Firmino has returned to fitness and joined the latest Liverpool group training ahead of the Emirates showdown.

Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates the last time Jurgen Klopp’s team visited them in the Premier League.