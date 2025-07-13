Liverpool hatches a plan to beat Arsenal to sign top defender

Liverpool is reportedly prepared to move ahead with a deal for Marc Guehi in the coming weeks, despite long-standing interest in the defender from Arsenal.

Guehi has remained a key target for the Gunners, and Mikel Arteta’s side has monitored him for some time. However, with other priorities currently occupying their attention, a move for the Crystal Palace centre-back is not at the top of their agenda at present. This is not due to a lack of interest, but rather a strategic focus on finalising agreements for alternative targets.

Liverpool Move Ahead as Arsenal Delay Interest

Arsenal are well aware that securing Guehi’s signature would require a significant financial outlay, as Crystal Palace are not expected to let one of their key players leave for anything less than a premium fee. Meanwhile, Guehi is reportedly open to the idea of seeing out the remainder of his contract and leaving the club as a free agent in the future.

Liverpool, on the other hand, appears poised to act more decisively. With the recent departure of Jarell Quansah, the Reds are in need of immediate reinforcement in central defence. According to Metro Sport, Liverpool is preparing a firm take-it-or-leave-it offer for Guehi, which they intend to submit shortly.

Guehi Could Strengthen Liverpool’s Backline

Should Crystal Palace reject the proposed bid, Liverpool are said to be prepared to wait until January, at which point they could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the player. The prospect of adding a defender of Guehi’s calibre without a transfer fee would be appealing, though it remains to be seen whether Palace are willing to take that risk.

Guehi, with his composure, physicality and Premier League experience, would be a strong addition to any top side, and his arrival could significantly bolster Liverpool’s defensive stability heading into the new season. Arsenal, therefore, may need to reconsider their position if they wish to avoid losing out on a player who could easily enhance their squad as well.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…