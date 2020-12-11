Liverpool icon says Arsenal players have to step up to save their manager

John Barnes has urged Arsenal’s players to step up and save Mikel Arteta’s job.

The Gunners have been struggling this season, and their struggles have been down to the performances of the players.

Arteta was made the club’s manager a year ago, and he showed his talents by leading them to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year.

The club bought some players in the last transfer window with the hopes of finishing inside the top four this season.

However, they are currently 15th on the league table, and Arteta is now under pressure to perform.

While the Gunners have found it easy to win games in the Europa League, their Premier League form will eventually cost Arteta his job if it doesn’t get better, but Barnes says that he hopes Arsenal gives the Spaniard more time.

He urged the club’s players to take some responsibility in getting the club out of their current poor run of form and into a better position.

Barnes said as quoted by Sun Sports: “The Arsenal players have shown they are good enough by winning the FA Cup so they need to take some responsibility.

“Arteta is a relatively new manager and I hope get gets given time, but the players really need to step up.

“Aubameyang has since signing a new contract been really struggling.

“It doesn’t make him a bad player but something is clearly wrong and it can’t be as simple as saying they’re not happy with the tactics.

“It comes to a point when the players need to hold their hands up and take responsibility.

“Arsenal can turn their season around but they need to show it with performances on the pitch.”