Liverpool icon still thinks Arsenal are the best team in England

Michael Owen still believes Arsenal are the only team capable of stopping themselves from winning the Premier League title this season, despite a recent dip in form that has raised concerns among supporters.

The Gunners were beaten by Manchester United yesterday, extending their run without a league victory to three matches. It represents one of the most difficult periods they have faced in recent months, and Mikel Arteta will be keen to see his side return to winning ways as soon as possible. The defeat has allowed Manchester City and Aston Villa to reduce the gap at the top of the table to four points, bringing renewed pressure as the season progresses.

Arsenal remain in control despite setback

Arsenal had opportunities to move further clear of their rivals but were unable to capitalise, allowing the chasing pack to close in once again. This has inevitably led to anxiety among Gooners, particularly regarding Manchester City, who are widely regarded as having greater experience in the latter stages of a title race. City have lifted the Premier League crown more recently, and their familiarity with managing decisive moments remains a key concern.

Even so, Arsenal are still firmly in contention and continue to be viewed as a leading force in the division. Their performances across the campaign have established them as one of the most balanced sides in the league, combining consistency with defensive solidity. While their long wait for another league title adds pressure, the position they occupy reflects sustained quality rather than short-term fortune.

Owen backs the Gunners to finish the job

Despite the narrowing gap, Owen remains convinced that Arsenal are best placed to secure the title, as reported by The Metro. He said, ‘It’s given everyone a little bit of a chance. I don’t think Manchester City have been brilliant this season but wow, they’ve been playing pretty average and they’re only four points away from it. It’s a massive result for Aston Villa today and that claws them into contention as well.

‘I still think it’s Arsenal’s to give away I think they’re the best team in the league, they’re the most consistent and the most solid and probably the best squad.’

Owen’s assessment underlines the belief that, despite recent results, Arsenal remain favourites and that their destiny is largely in their own hands.